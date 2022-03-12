Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.
Shares of EVGN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 641,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,857. Evogene has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 176.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 9,496.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Evogene by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 123,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Evogene (Get Rating)
Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.
