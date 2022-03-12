Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of EVGN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 641,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,857. Evogene has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,013.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 176.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 9,496.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Evogene by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 123,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

