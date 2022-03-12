Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.80 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of EVBG traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. 1,308,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,317. Everbridge has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $102.88.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Everbridge by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

