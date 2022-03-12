EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $10.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $12.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $15.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.20.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $11.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.