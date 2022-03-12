Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $150.75 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enzo Biochem stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating ) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Enzo Biochem worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

