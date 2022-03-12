Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $51.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $141,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,414 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,328. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of NVST stock traded down $1.95 on Monday, hitting $45.06. 2,712,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,776. Envista has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

