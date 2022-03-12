Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Envista posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NVST opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. Envista has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $178,206.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,414 shares of company stock worth $5,406,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Envista by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envista by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

