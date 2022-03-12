Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENV. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 59.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $317,000.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

