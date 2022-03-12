Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVC. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,227,000. 57.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVC opened at $6.02 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

