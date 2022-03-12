Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 50 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises 1.0% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 81.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,444,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $8.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $530.59. 613,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $620.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

