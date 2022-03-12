Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 224 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.14. 4,573,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.97 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $19,885,907.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,383 shares of company stock valued at $62,303,976 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

