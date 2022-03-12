Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Raises Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,007 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $892,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,040,000 after purchasing an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,653,000 after purchasing an additional 295,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,900 ($77.31) in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,320.06.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,663,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,382. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.90. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

