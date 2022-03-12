Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.5% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Bunge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.93. 1,370,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,276. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $20,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,151,050 shares of company stock valued at $119,973,973. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.