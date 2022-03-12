Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 2.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,770,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,684,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

