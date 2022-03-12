Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.15

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and traded as low as $12.02. Engie shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 529,051 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Engie from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

