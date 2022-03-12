Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the February 13th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endesa from €22.50 ($24.46) to €22.60 ($24.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Endesa from €21.00 ($22.83) to €21.50 ($23.37) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.
ELEZY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.98. 18,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,999. Endesa has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.
About Endesa (Get Rating)
Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.
