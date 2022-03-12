Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the February 13th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endesa from €22.50 ($24.46) to €22.60 ($24.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Endesa from €21.00 ($22.83) to €21.50 ($23.37) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Get Endesa alerts:

ELEZY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.98. 18,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,999. Endesa has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2009 per share. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About Endesa (Get Rating)

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.