Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 715.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.30. 2,469,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $253.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,248 shares of company stock worth $117,785,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

