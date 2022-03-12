Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 715.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,248 shares of company stock valued at $117,785,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $266.30 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

