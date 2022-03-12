Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.180-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.330-$0.380 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.63.

ELAN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. 5,023,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,347. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $6,421,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 218,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,804,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,354,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

