EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in February

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EVAHF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 584,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. EGF Theramed Health has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

