ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

TSE ECN traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.90. 214,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,542. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.75.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECN shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CSFB lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.45.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

