Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.00. 1,566,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. Ebix has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.57.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBIX shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Ebix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
