eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EBAY. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.17.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,216,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,930,580,000 after buying an additional 150,255 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after buying an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after buying an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $457,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

