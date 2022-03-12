Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $11.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.42. 1,610,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average is $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

