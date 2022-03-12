Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eastern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

