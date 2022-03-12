Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eastern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

