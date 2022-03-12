Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.72 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $125.51 million and approximately $15.72 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

