Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

DNLMY remained flat at $$14.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 9.05%.

DNLMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Dunelm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.