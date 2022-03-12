Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $17.15 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission makes up approximately 3.0% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.45% of Allison Transmission worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

ALSN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. 573,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

