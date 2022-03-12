Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 381.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DGNU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGNU. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 9.9% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 111,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,999,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,599,000 after acquiring an additional 136,264 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 2.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $4,814,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

