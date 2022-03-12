Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,206. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.04. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

