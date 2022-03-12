Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.64 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 204,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,285,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.45 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

