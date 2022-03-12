Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,573 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 0.5% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,678,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,619 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70.

