Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $153.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

