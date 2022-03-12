DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.61.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average is $200.70. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

