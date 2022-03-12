Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Diversified Royalty stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.12. 233,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,001. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$381.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.