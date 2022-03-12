Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Diversey stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Diversey has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 73.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47,212 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

