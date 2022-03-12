Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.48 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Get Diversey alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 49,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DSEY shares. Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Diversey (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.