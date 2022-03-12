Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3,746.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000.

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $96.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.66. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $147.98.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

