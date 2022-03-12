Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.00

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.00 and traded as high as $35.95. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 11,621,844 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,015,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 635.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,036.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

