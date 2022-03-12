Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $99.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after buying an additional 246,837 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.86. 301,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

