Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.33 Million

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will post $231.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.18 million to $241.63 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $204.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $940.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $924.97 million to $956.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $972.07 million, with estimates ranging from $948.12 million to $997.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 301,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.