Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will post $231.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.18 million to $241.63 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $204.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $940.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $924.97 million to $956.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $972.07 million, with estimates ranging from $948.12 million to $997.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 301,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

