Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Centrus Energy worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 598.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 231.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $477,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,180,080. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 2.43. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

