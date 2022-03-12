Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

DLR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,705. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.02. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

