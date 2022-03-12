Digital Media Solutions (DMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Digital Media Solutions stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.15 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. Digital Media Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 2.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

