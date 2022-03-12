Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.