Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the February 13th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DLAKY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.20 ($8.91) to €8.30 ($9.02) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.70 ($6.20) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.
OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. 100,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,525. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.