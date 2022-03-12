Detalus Advisors LLC Invests $190,000 in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $191,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 96.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $7.52 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

