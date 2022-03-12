Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.
Shares of Despegar.com stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 234,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $17.66.
Several research analysts have recently commented on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Despegar.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
