Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 234,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,426 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.