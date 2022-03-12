Dentgroup LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.
Shares of VAW stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.80. The stock had a trading volume of 103,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.24. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $201.03.
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.