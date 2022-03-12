Dentgroup LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IVV traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.01. 11,299,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.68.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.