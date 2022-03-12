Dentgroup LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.01. 11,299,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.