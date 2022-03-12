Dentgroup LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 987,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,875. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.85.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

